Did Landry Shamet Already Play His Last Knicks Game?

The clock just struck midnight on the New York Knicks' trade window. On Dec. 15, three of the team's rotational pieces: Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele, officially became trade-eligible.

But here's the painful possible reality: Landry Shamet may never suit up in a Knicks uniform again. The veteran sharpshooter has been sidelined with a right shoulder sprain since Nov. 22, and the injury timeline combined with his newly eligible status creates a perfect storm of uncertainty around his future in New York.

The Injury-Trade Eligibility Paradox

Shamet suffered his shoulder injury during a loss to the Magic, and the team initially ruled him out for four weeks. With his earliest possible return date landing around Christmas Day, he's been watching from the sidelines while his trade value simultaneously skyrocketed.

The timing is cruel. Just days before Shamet could potentially return to the court, the front office gained the legal authority to trade him away. He dropped 36 points against Miami just days before the injury, and the sudden shift from star performer to trade chip feels abrupt.​



The Knicks' front office faces a genuine dilemma. Shamet's contract is non-guaranteed, but the team is legally obligated to cover his salary during his recovery.

Keeping an injured player on the roster costs money. Trading him away during his rehabilitation saves money, but it eliminates a rotational piece when he is healthy. For a team sitting 17-7 and eyeing a championship run, every decision carries weight.​

Shamet's high contract makes him helpful in facilitating trades for bigger targets, such as Jose Alvarado or Donte DiVincenzo, rather than as a primary acquisition.

Mike Brown's Public Vote of Confidence

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown at press conference prior to the NBA Cup semfinal against the Orlando Magic at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What makes Shamet's situation even murkier is coach Mike Brown's unwavering support. Before Malcolm Brogdon's retirement, Brown was actively advocating to keep Shamet above all other options.

When asked directly about keeping Shamet, Brown made a stunning declaration that showed just how much faith he has in the veteran marksman.​

"Landry is a really big part of what we're doing and I'll give up my salary for him," Brown told reporters.​

That statement was as clear as it gets. The head coach wasn't just defending Shamet, he was putting his own paycheck on the line rhetorically. It's a rare gesture of loyalty in an era where everyone is expendable.

Yet even Brown's passionate defense may not be enough to shield Shamet from the trade rumors that will inevitably swirl around him now that he's officially available.​

Will Shamet Actually Get Moved?

While Shamet's name will surface in trade rumors, moving him may be unnecessary. Mike Brown praised his expanded role, and sources reveal Leon Rose is strategically building draft assets for future blockbuster trades, not clearing salary.

Shamet's $2.3 million contract and shooting floor spacing make him integral to the Knicks' rotation. Trading a healthy contributor for minimal gain contradicts the team's championship blueprint.

