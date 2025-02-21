Knicks Sixth Man Relishes Rare Start
The New York Knicks' substitute reacher offered a sterling lesson in fill-in duty on Thursday night.
Miles McBride fully took advantage of his first start of the season, pairing 23 points and nine rebounds with three assists, blocks and steals each in a 113-111 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. McBride was one of two subs that heard his name called next to those of the regular starters, as he and Precious Achiuwa stepped in for the injured OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.
“It probably was being out there longer, honestly,” McBride said of the key to his Thursday success, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. “I feel like I can make an impact in any way when I’m out there and I’m able to play two ways.”
Their efforts and more ensured that a shorthanded night was a victorious night for the Knicks (37-18), who have won 10 of their past 12 and five of the six that Anunoby has missed due to a sprained foot.
“Whenever he’s in the starting lineup or comes off the bench, he has the same mentality, the same energy,” Jalen Brunson, he of 22 points and 12 assists, said, per Ian Begley of SNY. “I just love way he’s grown into the player he is, the way he works, the confidence, the way he’s been successful. [We're] very proud of him, very happy for him, just love to see him out there, whenever he’s out there.”
Thursday's effort is the latest addition to the legend of McBride, one of the longest-tenured New Yorkers after the team dealt Jericho Sims away at the trade deadline. He began last season as a de facto 12th man but has since transformed into an indispensable piece of the New York rotation.
Serving as a metropolitan sixth man has had some dire implications this season, as the Knicks have struggled to maintain consistent bench scoring. McBride has not been immune to the struggles, as nagging injuries have eaten away at his own endeaovrs. He missed most of the Knicks' last game before the All-Star break, for example, with a rib injury that removed him after eight minutes of a contest that also went to overtime.
But Manhattan faith in McBride has not wavered, as evidenced by the contiuned chants of his nickname "Deuce" every time he puts up a shot. In his postgame interview with Alan Hahn of MSG Network, McBride admitted that he most drowns out such admiration but that it was impossible to ignore in the Knicks' return to the Madison Square Garden floor on Thursday.
"I think I heard them tonight!" McBride said as fans responded on cue. "All glory to God. I appreciate the fans coming out, man. We couldn't have done it without y'all."
