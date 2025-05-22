Knicks Miss Out on All-Defensive Teams
The New York Knicks are absent on the All-NBA Defensive Teams this season.
The league revealed the All-Defensive Teams early Thursday afternoon, where Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, Oklahoma City Thunder wing Lu Dort, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson were named to the First Team.
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr., Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, Portland Trail Blazers wing Toumani Camara and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert rounded out the Second Team.
Gobert was the final player to make the cut after receiving three first-team votes and 59 second-team votes.
The first player to miss the cut was Knicks forward OG Anunoby, who received two first-team votes, but only 45 second-team votes, giving him a score of 49 points. There was a considerable drop between Anunoby and the rest of the vote recipients, with Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo coming in with one first-team vote and 16 second-team votes.
Knicks forward Josh Hart also received consideration for the Second Team from one voter, but that wasn't enough to solidify a spot on either team.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!