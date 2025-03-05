Knicks Center to Make First Start in 15 Months
It'll be a bit of a throwback celebration for the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
With center Karl-Anthony Towns out due to personal reasons, the Knicks announced that Mitchell Robinson will take his spot at the five in the starting five when they face the Golden State Warriors in an interconference clash (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT). Robinson will be back on the floor in his third game from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the first 58 games on the ongoing campaign.
Tuesday marks not only Robinson's first time on MSG hardwood since Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semifinals in April but also his first start since Dec. 8, 2023. Robinson has been a staple in the New York starting lineup during the Tom Thibodeau era, as he is in the midst of his seventh tour of Manhattan, making him the longest-tenured Knick by far.
Even with the honor, Robinson will likely be on some form of continued minutes restriction as the Knicks press forward. In the early stages of his return, Robinson has been on the floor for crucial defensive possessions in the Knicks' last two wins. New York is not only missing Towns but they're also with rookie big man Ariek Hukporti, who will miss most, if not all of the remaining regular season with a knee issue.
