Knicks Injured Center Has Intriguing Christmas List
You won't find this item tucked away in Santa's bag but New York Knicks fans would be overjoyed to find it under their Christmas tree ... or at least on the television screen next to it.
Injured Knicks center Mitchell Robinson's Christmas wishlist, posted to his Instagram story earlier this weekend, may have raised a few eyebrows: one desire, at the very least, did so, as Robinson remarked that he wanted to "start playing by Christmas," though he followed that up with the clarifier "I hope," lest anyone believe he's destined to take the floor for New York in the immediate future.
Previous reports have indicated that Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick, will more likely be ready to go by January, as New York is taking no chances when it comes to his health. Robinson dealt with ankle issues that kept him out for over three months and endured further medical woes in that area after some tense encounters with Joel Embiid in the opening round of last spring's postseason.
Though there's no indication for clearance of on-court activity, Robinson has been traveling with the Knicks as they work through a five-game road trip. The end of a four-game winning streak almost perfectly showcased why Knicks fans are longing for Robinson's return.
Saturday's game, a 121-106 loss to the Utah Jazz, was one of the Knicks' most dreary efforts of the season, one that saw them fall to the current Western Conference closer. New York allowed at least 120 points for the seventh time this season (falling to 2-5 on such occasions) and lost the rebounding battle by a margin of minus-12, their worst in any game so far this season.
In any event, Robinson, with his Christmas wishes in tow, will be on the bench for the Knicks' next game, a Monday night tilt against the Denver Nuggets (9 p.m. ET, MSG2).
