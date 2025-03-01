Knicks Rolling, But Concerns Are Still There
The New York Knicks are celebrating their big one-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies, which is a momentous victory against one of the better teams in the league.
The Knicks have been the subject of criticism as of late after being unable to beat some of the NBA's top squads, and the win against the Grizzlies didn't erase all of that.
"The New York Knicks are 11-4 in their last 15 games, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson both playing at an All-NBA level," Bleacher Report analyst Andy Bailey writes.
"Relative to the 21 years prior to Brunson's arrival, when the Knicks had the absolute worst record in the NBA, things are going great.
"But there are concerns for New York, whose starters may be being overworked in classic Tom Thibodeau fashion. The Knicks have two of the top three and five of the top 23 in minutes per game. And several starters, including the now-injured (though not seriously) KAT were in for the waning minutes of a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
"Beyond that, New York was also crushed by the Cleveland Cavaliers this week. They're now middle of the pack in net rating against teams with a top-10 net rating and 0-7 against Boston, Cleveland and the Oklahoma City Thunder."
The Knicks will continue to have these concerns until they see either the Celtics or Cavaliers in a playoff series, so it will just be something that the team has to deal with until then.
The goal for the Knicks now is to keep trying to improve and get gradually better so that when New York has the chance to play Boston or Cleveland two months from now, they will be ready for the challenge.
