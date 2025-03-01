Knicks' Pricey Additions Come Through in Big Win
AC/DC once said that money talks, and it screamed for the New York Knicks on Friday night in Memphis.
The Knicks put up a statement of sorts at FedEx Forum, completing a season sweep over the Memphis Grizzlies with a narrow yet thrilling 114-113 triumph.
The win in Memphis came courtesy of clutch antics from the Knicks' most expensive investments: OG Anunoby provided the winning margin with a three-pointer on the Knicks' final offensive possession, which was earned through Mikal Bridges' trap of Grizzlies franchise face Ja Morant in the backcourt, which denied Memphis a chance to run out the clock.
"That was a big win," Anunoby in the aftermath, cracking a rare smile in his postgame interview with Kenny Albert and Monica McNutt of MSG Network. "We were down most of the game and we fought back. We got big stops, big rebounds, got in a position to push the pace ... Everyone hit big shots, everyone made big plays."
"I trust my work, I put in the time, [I'm just confident] in my shot."
As the Knicks (39-20) struggle to break through to the ultimate realm of contention, some blame has been cast upon Anunoby and Bridges, two pricey investments that showed up on last offseason's ledgers: Anunoby inked a five-year, $210 million deal while the Knicks sent most of their expansive draft pick cabinet over to Brooklyn to acquire the two-way talents of Bridges.
Each has struggled to fully put things together, especially in the Knicks' get-togethers against elite competition (such as last weekend's dreary back-to-back against Cleveland and Boston). For at least one night, though, both came up in what stands as one of the most monumental wins of the Knicks' ongoing campaign.
Leading by two with just over 40 seconds remaining, Memphis had a chance to eat clock and deal a dagger after Bridges' would-be equalizer fell short and was rebounded by Jaren Jackson. The ball made its way to Morant as the volume raised at FedEx Forum but Bridges trapped him in the backcourt, forcing him to the ground. Morant was able to get up, but the eight seconds offered to get the ball into the other end expired and set the stage for a thrilling conclusion.
Jalen Brunson gave the Knicks the lead immediately after Bridges' forced turnover before dealing the game-winning assist to Anunoby after Memphis (38-21) briefly took the lead back on a successful and-one for Morant. The Knicks thus earned a season sweep of the Grizzlies to offer a slight counter to the idea that they can't defeat elite competition.
“I thought the pass was the right play, and it was a great play,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Brunson's dish, per James Edwards III of The Athletic. “OG, he was right and ready, great shot preparation and he let it fly. That was beautiful and that’s what it takes.”
Friday was a sterling depiction of what the Knicks can be at the height of their championship aspirations: New York erased a deficit that reached as high as 12 en route to a win over the Western Conference silver medalists and enjoyed a 23-point showing from franchise face Jalen Brunson. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson returned from injuries, giving the Knicks' rotation its most complete showing of the year to date.
