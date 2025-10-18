Knicks Rookie Impresses in Preseason Start
It was anything but beginner's luck for New York Knicks rookie Mohamed Diawara.
The most recent 51st overall pick of the NBA Draft earned a starting nod in the Knicks' preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets, more or less stealing the show from an exhibition that was viewed by many as a dress rehearsal for when things get real next week.
Diawara made the most of his opportunity, scoring eight points while tying for the team lead with seven rebounds. The Knicks were a plus-12 on the scoreboard during his 21 minutes of action, second-best among starters behind fellow interior man Trey Jemison III.
"I thought our guys' activity defensively was good for most of the game," head coach Mike Brown lauded after the Knicks downed the Hornets 113-108, per Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints. "Even a young guy like Mo had three deflections in a short amount of time, two steals."
Diawara's length and athleticism were certainly a welcome sight for the Knicks after they struggled in the rebounding game in their previous preseason posting against the Washington Wizards. New York lost the board battle by 12 in the game but won it by three in their finale with Diawara, Jemison, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Brunson.
It probably wouldn't be wise to assume that the 20-year-old Diawara is set for lengthy stretches in the New York rotation, as the team played its preseason finale without several regulars, including primary interior men Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns. It's far more likely that he makes an impact in White Plains rather than Manhattan, when the Knicks' G League club opens play next month.
But hints of Diawara's fate emerged after the game: Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Knicks planned to release sharpshooting guard Garrison Mathews, strengthening his case to appear on the opening night roster.
New York learned about the importance of interior depth last season when it was forced to go without Robinson for a good part of the year due to an ankle injury. Diawara is hoping his size and defense will be able to leave a good first impression if and when the opportunity rises during his freshman season.
“I just see my game as an all-around player,” Diawara said shortly after his drafting in June, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I can do everything on the court. Defensively, I can guard 1 thru 5. Offensively, I can play 1 thru 5. I feel like I’m really an all-around player. I can do everything on the court. Handle the ball. Shoot the ball. Defense on every position.”
“You cannot win games if you’re not defending,” Diawara continued. “It’s the one thing you need, for sure, to win a game. And the main thing that I think is my best [trait] is defense. I think the best version of me is defensively — pressure the ball full court. I think that’s my best thing to do.”
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!