Knicks Rookie Can Add Long-Term Wing Depth
The New York Knicks made their final preseason roster cuts entering the final few days of the offseason, providing fans their first look at the names to expect on a night-to-night basis entering the 2025-26 campaign.
All of the attention went to the fringe-survivors, with the Knicks' stars, prioritized role players and marquee free agents each expected to avoid the slew of weekend cuts. Landry Shamet notably made the final roster as a last-minute invite, as did each of the Knicks' bevy of recent draftees.
Their trio of rising sophomores in Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti each look ready to have made their respective cases as potential depth pieces, and they'll be joined on the bench's end by New York's lone hand-picked rookie in Mohamed Diawara. Together, they'll look to grow into roles as third-string contributors in the Knicks' upcoming season of contention.
Diawara had to have been one of the last players to make the cut following Malcolm Brogdon's sudden opportunity-clearing retirement. But as New York's sole selection at the 51st spot in that most recent prospect cycle, he got a fair chance to broadcast his potential at the NBA Summer League, and impressed with a versatile skill set at an important position.
NBA wings need athleticism, defense and shooting to stick around, and Diawara's flashed each of those skills in his brief moments before the New York crowd. His stroke looks strong, and he's fought hard enough on both ends to already captivate some of the fans with his hustling approach.
And that's just from the Knicks' preseason runs; he looked like one of the most enticing athletes in Las Vegas' summer runs, where more on-ball opportunity gave him a chance to show his promising instincts. He can move the ball with some real feel, and that's helped him generate a few nice passes and assists this October.
Second-round picks aren't guaranteed the same opening night opportunities as most first-rounders, and his Exhibit 10 contract is far from a guarantee that he'll be given the runway to continue developing against NBA competition. New York's previously shown willingness to throw their deeper-cut prospects into the fray, though, as everyone saw when they turned to Hukporti as a backup big option last season.
Diawara will, in all likelihood, have to see occasional turns in the G League, but the readiness he demonstrates upon his rare runs with the Knicks will tell a lot about how he can bolster their wing rotation. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges each offer their own two-way potential, which Diawara can potentially mirror in due time with proper nurturing.
