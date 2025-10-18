Knicks Sophomore Needs to Prove Himself
As if last season's Eastern Conference Finals run didn't clarify the New York Knicks' intentions, they're fully set on running through the competition with freshly-signed reinforcements capable of fulfilling the team's dreams from October through June.
They signed a variety of free agents to supplant last year's underwhelming bench options, improving life for the starters looking for rotational support, newcomers eager for a chance at contributing to a winning opportunity and new coach Mike Brown, eager to craft creative variations of an improved roster. The fans can't be too mad, either, seeing the front office taking a mature approach to subtle additions as opposed to taking the usually-tempting big swing.
The only players this hurts are the depth pieces who were already facing uphill rotational battles last season, now buried a little bit more by the wealth of veteran Knicks. Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet have felt the brunt of the totem pole's weight since getting drafted to New York in the summer of 2024, having spent their rookie seasons riding the pine on the No. 3 seed. Even with the chances for sophomore jumps, they each face long fights to win trusted minutes.
Kolek's window poked open when Malcolm Brogdon suddenly hung up the jersey earlier this week, granting him a shot at winning some reserve point guard minutes. Dadiet, meanwhile, still has yet to assert himself along the wing, even with his first-round appeal.
He failed to make much of an impact as a rookie, but he wasn't exactly given free reign in 6.2 minutes per game across 18 appearances. He profiled as a strong 3-point shooter at six-foot-seven in the draft, but that's the sort of skill that will require regular NBA reps for a prospect to grow comfortable. The Knicks, already strung tight at his position, can't give him the attention that most young players need.
The franchise has been hesitant to commit themselves to either of the two former draftees, as several insiders expressed when Brogdon looked slated to join the opening night roster. Those two rising sophomores' names kept coming up as some of the likeliest chopping block candidates, and though their positioning looks a tad more solidified with that award-winning veteran suddenly out of the picture, there's no guarantee that they'll stand by the prospect entering the weekend's deadline.
The Knicks prioritized shooting this offseason, incorporating numerous free agents who offered a prayer at potentially catch-and-shooting in reserve opportunities. Dadiet can has a chance to fill tha need, should he show that he's ready to meet their pace, but the team will be sure to evaluate their assortment of spacers upon the season's start and whether they'll appreciate his inclusion.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!