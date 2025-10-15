Knicks Give Timetable for Major Roster Decisions
The New York Knicks had a field day towards the end of the summer, picking up a slew of veteran free agents to round out their preseason roster and give them plenty of potential rotational options once the regular season tips off later this month. The team knows that Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of their core pieces are the franchise's meal tickets, but they'll need the ancillary contributors to make that postseason push that New York's spent months fantasizing over.
As much bench value as many of the third-string Knicks could provide alongside the regulars, the front office only has so many contracts it can give out. They have to find a way to trim their numerous additions down to 15 fully-rostered players by Saturday, giving them a strict timeline to handle a few intriguing battles.
Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet continue holding the edge over many of the other role-playing Knicks through the preseason, despite having only been inked to deals about a month ago. Shamet spent considerable time with the team last season, shining as a hustling shooter late in the season as a rare-trusted bench option in Tom Thibodeau's latter days coaching the team, while Brogdon's veteran hands provide a crucial playmaker to the team's depth.
Shooter Garrison Mathews has also made a case for himself as a keeper, even if his press has lagged behind his two direct cohorts.
New York's been vocal in their interest in holding onto both of those first two more accomplished recent signees, even if that'll inevitably lead to them having to part ways with a young prospect. The questions of which career-Knick will get the axe has loomed large over the preseason, and someone will need to answer the dreaded question in a matter of days.
"If the Knicks want to keep two of those three, trades involving Miles McBride, Pacome Dadiet, or Tyler Kolek are the most direct paths to do so," SNY's Ian Begley wrote.
"The Knicks also want to compete for an NBA championship this season. So every roster spot – and the decisions made around those spots – is crucial. Does New York value veterans over one of their young players like Dadiet (drafted with the 25thpick in 2024 NBA Draft) or Kolek (selected with the 34thoverall pick in 2024)? If so, they will probably trade one of them to make room for two of Shamet, Brogdon or Mathews."
McBride makes for the best asset of the bunch should the Knicks determine that a trade surround the young guard is the way to go, as he'd return some real value as a dependable rotational shooter and scorer. His own extension is coming, and with the Knicks having already doled out considerable money to his other expiring teammates, they're closely evaluating which players are worth signing to keep long-term.
The team's faced with a few important questions, now having to choose which fringe pieces to keep, extend, trade or waive, with that rapidly approaching deadline only emphasizing the urgency for them to make up their minds.
