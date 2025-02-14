All Knicks

Knicks Should Monitor Mavs After Luka Doncic Trade

The Dallas Mavericks could trade Kyrie Irving after dealing Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the New York Knicks should be interested.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA are still stunned after the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Many are now questioning the direction that the Mavs are going in and whether they feel like they have long-term goals to win.

That's why Sporting News writer Colin Keane suggests that the Knicks should look into trading for Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving at some point this summer.

"The Los Angeles Lakers would surely go hard after Irving in that scenario, but the Knicks might have a good shot at getting Kyrie if he doesn't feel like reuniting with LeBron," Keane writes. "A trio of Brunson, Kyrie, and KAT would give New York enough offensive firepower to keep pace with the Celtics."

"And while the Knicks would have to part ways with OG Anunoby and more pieces to make room for Irving, it would be a risk worth taking, especially if the current roster proves in a few months that it can't get over the hump as constructed," he continued.

The Knicks have been on the upward trajectory towards a championship, but them sitting at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break with some considerable distance to make up as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, it may not be a terrible idea to bring Irving back to the Big Apple.

Irving had his issues with the New York media while playing for the Brooklyn Nets, but things could be different a second time around working with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

It's a trade that is unlikely to happen, but after the Doncic deal, no superstar should feel safe in their current position, and the Knicks shouldn't be afraid to swing for the fences.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News