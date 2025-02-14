Knicks Should Monitor Mavs After Luka Doncic Trade
The New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA are still stunned after the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Many are now questioning the direction that the Mavs are going in and whether they feel like they have long-term goals to win.
That's why Sporting News writer Colin Keane suggests that the Knicks should look into trading for Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving at some point this summer.
"The Los Angeles Lakers would surely go hard after Irving in that scenario, but the Knicks might have a good shot at getting Kyrie if he doesn't feel like reuniting with LeBron," Keane writes. "A trio of Brunson, Kyrie, and KAT would give New York enough offensive firepower to keep pace with the Celtics."
"And while the Knicks would have to part ways with OG Anunoby and more pieces to make room for Irving, it would be a risk worth taking, especially if the current roster proves in a few months that it can't get over the hump as constructed," he continued.
The Knicks have been on the upward trajectory towards a championship, but them sitting at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break with some considerable distance to make up as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, it may not be a terrible idea to bring Irving back to the Big Apple.
Irving had his issues with the New York media while playing for the Brooklyn Nets, but things could be different a second time around working with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
It's a trade that is unlikely to happen, but after the Doncic deal, no superstar should feel safe in their current position, and the Knicks shouldn't be afraid to swing for the fences.
