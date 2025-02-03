All Knicks

Luka Doncic Trade Leaves Looming Question for Knicks

Mikal Bridges needed five first-round picks to be traded to the New York Knicks, while the Los Angeles Lakers only needed one for Luka Doncic.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are no stranger to blockbuster trades, but they took a step back after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a stunning three-team deal.

The NBA hasn't seen a trade this shocking since the summer when the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

For those trades, the Knicks needed to send five first-round picks for Bridges and a three-time All-Star, Donte DiVincenzo and one first-round pick for Towns. When stacking them up to Doncic's trade return package — Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round pick — how do they compare?

First-round picks are often viewed as gold to some teams, especially to the Brooklyn Nets, who were looking to replenish their cabinets as much as possible after going years without any future draft capital. But that doesn't mean each front office views everything the same way.

The Mavs made this move because they don't want to "rebuild." They felt Doncic was not properly taking care of himself, which led to acquiring Davis, who has been arguably one of the top 10 players in the league this season. Pairing him with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson is what Mavs general manager Nico Harrison thinks is best for the rest of the season.

Comparing this trade with what the Knicks have done is natural, but the circumstances are extremely different. It doesn't mean the valuations of these players are wrong because the teams making trades had opposite motivations.

At the end of the day, teams are going to do what they feel is best for them regardless of how other teams feel about it. Is that the best way to conduct business? Maybe it would have behooved the Mavs to seek out better offers, but for the time being, they have to accept their choices, just like the Knicks have with their trades.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News