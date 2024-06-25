Knicks Move Up in Draft in Latest Mock Trade
The New York Knicks currently hold the Nos. 24, 25 and 38 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, but they could look to consolidate their three selections at some point this week.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggests a trade with the Phoenix Suns in which the Knicks move up from No. 24 to 22 in exchange for the No. 38 pick.
"Assuming there's no one whom the Suns absolutely can't live without at No. 22, moving down in the draft while picking up an additional asset would be ideal. Phoenix is terrifyingly short on roster-building tools, so adding the No. 38 pick for a two-spot slip down the draft ladder isn't the small-time swing it may seem," Hughes writes.
The Suns are absolutely considered as a trade down candidate given their lack of resources and assets that they burned in deals that landed them Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant within the past year or so. Phoenix is paying those two (and Devin Booker) so much money that the team will be tight in free agency, which means the draft is the way to go.
But why should the Knicks move up two spots for a player that would likely be available at No. 24?
The deal's main goal is to move that No. 38 pick. The Knicks don't have optimal roster space, so bringing on three rookies to the team who likely won't play very much isn't the best move for New York. Chances are if they keep all three picks that they would likely select someone who would stay overseas with that No. 38 pick, so trading it to the Suns isn't a bad idea whatsoever.
By taking only two players instead of three, the Knicks also save themselves some cap space that they could use to sign someone in free agency. Coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't like playing rookies, especially late picks in a draft that is considered to be one of the weaker classes in a long time.
Therefore, the Knicks should look to move off of one or two of these picks and either move up in the draft or defer those selections to a later year.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!