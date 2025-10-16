Knicks Make Moves After Malcolm Brogdon Retirement
The New York Knicks made a series of moves in the wake of Malcolm Brogdon's unexpected retirement, ones that will likely serve their G League Club in Westchester
In the span of just over an hour, the Knicks announced the signing of guard Donovan Williams to an Exhibit 10 contract, as well as his subsequent waiving. New York subsequently signed forward Isaiah Roby to another Exhibit 10 deal.
Exhibit 10 contracts are minimum deals that essentially serve as incentives for signees to in the team's system if they're subsequently waived. The Knicks signed several such deals shortly before training camp opened and are now engaged in a similar strategy with the regular season opener less than a week away.
Williams is likely destined for a reunion in White Plains, as he previously played 35 games with Westchester last year before signing with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. He averaged a G League career-best 17.8 points on over 46 percent from the field, as well as 4.8 rebounds.
He was a major part of Westchester securing its second in-season title in December and posted four games with at least 30 points, including an out of 38 on 13-of-16 from the field against Raptors 905. Since entering the pro as undrafted free agent out of UNLV, Williams, who has also played with the Brooklyn Nets' G League club on Long Island, has two games to his NBA name, both coming with the Atlanta Hawks in 2023.
Roby also gets a reunion of sorts upon his signing: he originally joined the Knicks at the end of the 2022-23 regular season and partook in two preseason games with the big club, averaging 8.5 points on over 54 percent from the field. The 2019 second round pick played 26 games in White Plains during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 13.7 points and 8.0 rebounds while partaking in the original in-season championship run. He would spent this past year with German club ratiopharm Ulm.
A Nebraska alum, Roby last played in the NBA in 2022-23 with San Antonio, carrying 151 appearances in four seasons. Most of his NBA service came in a three-season stretch with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2020-22), who acquired him in a 2020 trade with Dallas. Roby may have an outside chance of making fleeting appearances with the big club considering New York's recent issues keeping spell options behind Karl-Anthony (i.e. Precious Achiuwa, Mitchell Robinson) healthy.
