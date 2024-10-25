Analyst Exposes Major Concern for Knicks Star
Mikal Bridges has not exactly gotten off to a great start with the New York Knicks.
He went just 2-for-19 from three-point range during the preseason, which he downplayed. But then on opening night against the Boston Celtics, he missed his first five long-distance attempts before finally burying a couple in the second half.
For some reason, Bridges developed a new shooting form during the offseason, and it clearly has not worked out for the forward.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey feels that Bridges should simply abandon the new hitch and return to his old form, which he appeared to do over the final two quarters versus the Celtics.
"Bridges admitted this adjustment was intentional, and it was looking like a full-blown disaster," Bailey wrote. "But then, in the second half on Tuesday, he just started letting it fly. The moment of contemplation between catch and shot went away. The release was suddenly smooth again."
However, Bailey isn't so sure that it will be that easy for Bridges to revert back to the norm.
"Going back to the old form may be easier said than done," he wrote. "Basketball players can get the yips. But the quick, high release that made him one of the game's best three-and-D players with the Phoenix Suns is what the Knicks need from him."
Bridges averaged 19.6 points per game with the Brooklyn Nets last season, shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from downtown.
The Knicks acquired the 28-year-old in a blockbuster trade with the Nets back in July, and the hope was that Bridges' versatility would serve as a massive boost to New York's starting lineup.
There is still plenty of time for that to happen, but thus far, there are definitely reasons to be concerned about Bridges, particularly on the offensive end.
