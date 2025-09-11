Knicks Must Find Way to Beat Cavaliers
The New York Knicks are counting down the days before they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their season opener.
The Knicks and Cavs will meet three times in the regular season before a potential playoff preview as both teams are expected to be contenders in the Eastern Conference this year. If the Knicks want to make it to the NBA Finals, chances are likely that they will need to beat the Cavs in order to get there.
The Cavs are one of the best teams in the league led by shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who has emerged into one of the best players in the NBA. Containing him is the best way to beat the Cavs, but they have other ways in which they can beat opponents.
Darius Garland is next to Mitchell in the backcourt and he has gotten better since joining forces with Spida. Garland was named an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2025 while averaging over 20 points per game for the third time in the last four seasons.
While the Cavs are lethal in the backcourt, they can also make some noise in the frontcourt. Evan Mobley is going into his fifth season and he has improved in every year he's been in the league.
Mobley was also an All-Star this past season and won the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award. At just 24 years old, there's reason to believe he will only get better in that category, which could make life for Karl-Anthony Towns difficult when the Knicks and Cavs face off.
Next to Mobley in the frontcourt is Jarrett Allen, another strong defender and rim protector for the Cavs. They form a 1-2 punch in the paint, making it difficult for players like Jalen Brunson to drive into the lane.
On top of that, players like De'Andre Hunter and Lonzo Ball help fortify the defense while Max Strus, Sam Merrill and Dean Wade make them dangerous from beyond the arc.
The Cavaliers have very few weaknesses, making them the ideal Finals contender. In order for the Knicks to beat them, they have to make very few mistakes and come through in the clutch.
