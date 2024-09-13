Knicks Named Landing Spot for Pistons Big Man
The New York Knicks are searching for a big man in every nook and cranny in the NBA.
It's a pretty quiet time for moves, so the Knicks will likely have to wait for the regular season to roll around for some action to take place, but they might have a potential deal waiting for them in Motown.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus suggests that the Knicks could look into trading for Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.
"The team previously talked to the Utah Jazz about Kessler but didn't find common ground. He's a viable option, but Isaiah Stewart II of the Detroit Pistons may be a natural fit. He's about the same height as Achiuwa but has a bigger body. Stewart has a team-friendly multiyear contract, has improved his outside shot and could be part of the return if the Knicks send out Randle," Pincus writes.
Stewart, 23, recently signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Pistons, but Detroit has a rather crowded frontcourt and could look to say goodbye to one of their players.
The Pistons had no reason not to sign Stewart to an extension because they didn't want him to walk away for nothing. At 6-9, Stewart isn't the biggest player on the market, but he plays differently compared to the other Knicks' bigs.
Stewart averaged 10.9 points per game while shooting just over 38 percent from beyond the 3-point line. No other Knicks big men shoot from distance, so he would add some much-needed spacing for the team.
The Knicks don't have a lot of assets to trade the Pistons, though they do have Detroit's heavily-protected first-round pick from the 2025 NBA Draft that would certainly be on the table to start conversations.
If Detroit changes its mind about trading Stewart, New York should be one of the first calls.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!