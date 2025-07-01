Knicks Named Top LeBron James Destination
The New York Knicks are looking for ways to improve their team from any angle and one unlikely source could become an option for them on the trade market.
After LeBron James accepted his player option ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, rumors began to fly that he could be traded by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed the Knicks as the top destination for a potential LeBron trade.
"If James wants to play in his self proclaimed favorite playground, this may be his last chance," Swartz wrote.
"A trade package of OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson and some small salary filler would be enough to match James' $52.6 million. The Los Angeles Lakers should have strong interest in putting both players next to Dončić as well."
"A starting five of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, James and Karl-Anthony Towns would be one of the NBA's best, especially offensively. With so many stars sidelined next season in the East, the Knicks' only real competition may come from the Cleveland Cavaliers. That's a far cry from the West where every single team (save for the Utah Jazz) should have playoff aspirations."
"Winning a championship in Cleveland, a franchise that had never won a title, did an immeasurable amount for James' legacy. Helping the Knicks win a ring, their first in 53 years, would signify a major career milestone as well."
The Knicks are trying to maximize their championship window and trading for LeBron would certainly do that. It would be hard to give up Anunoby and Robinson, but even for just one year of LeBron, it would be worth it.
A trade would be hard to imagine considering James has a no-trade clause, but joining the Knicks and playing alongside Jalen Brunson could give him his best chance at one more title.
In the meantime, the Knicks are getting ready for the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from July 10-20.
