Knicks Among NBA’s Most Desperate Teams

The New York Knicks are aching for a title.

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby stretches during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks haven't won an NBA title in over 50 years and they find themselves sniffing closer to their goal.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed the Knicks as one of five teams desperate for a championship.

"Mikal Bridges (2029-30 player option), Jalen Brunson (2028-29 player option), OG Anunoby (2028-29 player option), Karl-Anthony Towns (2027-28 player option) and Josh Hart (2027-28 team option) are all under team control for at least the next two years. And the New York Knicks have skirted the second apron for 2025-26, so their window isn't quite the shortest," Favale wrote.

"But urgency needs to be high. The Knicks have already made all the most plausible and obvious changes. They can't trade a first-round pick again until next summer, they already changed the head coach, and barring epic salary dumps, they won't have cap space for years. The Leon Rose-led front office has effectively decided this core is it."

"Returning to the conference finals feels like a mandate. Anything less, and the Knicks will enter next summer staring the second apron in the face, with a core that will have delivered multiple years' worth of evidence it's not good enough."

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson runs up court after basket during the first half against the Houston Rockets. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks have won a playoff series in each of the three years Brunson has been on the roster, knocking on the door a little louder each time and getting closer to the championship they covet. Unfortunately for the Knicks, they have yet to reach the NBA Finals.

The moves they have made signal a team willing to do whatever it takes to win and they hope it can all come together here in the next few years.

With Brunson truly in his prime, the Knicks are running out of time to waste as they can slide in through their championship window. They can truly figure out if they are pretenders or contenders for the title.

The Knicks are taking a few more weeks off to get ready for the start of the season as training camp begins at the end of September before heading to Abu Dhabi for the preseason.

