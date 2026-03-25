Knicks Suffer Surprising Power Ranking Drop Amidst Win Streak

The New York Knicks are cruising to close out the month of March. They've won 10 of their last 13 games, including seven in a row in jumping to 48-25, having countered just about every doubt pertaining to their roster construction or case as a true contender with wins whenever necessary.

But despite this ongoing groove, other challengers across the league continue earning more popularity than one of the eastern favorites. ESPN ran one more power poll to cap off the last complete month of the regular season, concluding that other heaters around the game are more deserving of an elite spot in ordering the NBA's hierarchy. They hadn't lost since the last roundup, but they'll have to settle on falling from No. 5 to 6 all the same.

"While the Celtics were looking up at the 1-seed, the Knicks were eyeing the Celtics in that second spot in the East, and the two playoff combatants are eye-to-eye following a six-game winning streak," Vincent Goodwill wrote. "It's a break in the schedule the Knicks have been waiting for, with the combined record of 104-255 (.289 winning percentage), and short of a scare against the Nets, the Knicks have taken care of business."

Jan 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forwards Jacob Toppin (00), Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"Getting Mikal Bridges back on track is an objective before the playoffs. Since scoring 25 against the Spurs on March 1, he's averaging 8.9 points on 37% shooting in his last 11 games -- not a sustainable playoff formula."

Splitting Hairs Between the Wins

While Bridges' lack of scoring pressure is a concern with the playoffs looming and his place in New York's starting lineup seems more tenuous than ever, he's still a valued everyday Knick. His defense is as helpful as ever in filling gaps and clogging passing lanes, and few insiders or fans are convinced that his usually-competent 3-point shot is just gone with no hope of returning.

And if he's the most troubling of New York's problems, that can only be a good thing. Karl-Anthony Towns has shaken off his generally-inefficient season to revert back to his normally-stellar shooting splits as of late, and even Josh Hart's own inconsistent 3-ball has jumped above the 40% line for the first time through a complete season.

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Josh Hart (3) react following a call on the floor in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alas, they haven't been the only team who's carved through their regular-scheduled end of season opponents like butter. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the only other teams with a real case as the league's hottest squad, convincing ESPN's writers by swapping places with the Knicks' spot in the order thanks to a slew of impressive wins of their own. And with very little time remaining before the postseason tips off, there's little opportunity for the Knicks to make marked cases for themselves overtop rivals like the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder.

This may just be where the Knicks are generally viewed as the next phase of this season approaches. They may not be viewed as a clear-cut championship favorite, leaving it up to the men who make up the team to prove everyone right or wrong.

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