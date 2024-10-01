All Knicks

Knicks Nearly Aced Karl-Anthony Towns Trade

The New York Knicks have been critiqued for their blockbuster trade.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) prepares to play the Los Angeles Lakers before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) prepares to play the Los Angeles Lakers before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are shaking things up in the NBA by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round pick.

The Knicks acquire the best player in the deal, but give up a lot for him. That's why ESPN writer Kevin Pelton gave the Knicks a "B" for the trade.

"This move pushes the gas pedal on the Knicks' timetable to contend. Towns fills a gaping hole for New York, which lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency on a deal the Knicks couldn't possibly have matched, and won't have Mitchell Robinson to start the year following offseason ankle surgery," Pelton writes. "With Robinson out, Towns is undoubtedly an enormous upgrade at center to either Precious Achiuwa or Jericho Sims. He gives coach Tom Thibodeau five-out spacing while freeing a spot in the team's closing five for Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart to all finish games together alongside Towns and Brunson."

The Knicks get a positive grade for filling a need and getting an upgrade, but the cost is what drops the final result. The Knicks lose some depth with DiVincenzo leaving, but the team added Landry Shamet in recent days, and the team could look to get some production out of him from the 3-point line.

The Knicks kept the cards close to the vest, waiting until the eleventh hour to pull the trigger on this deal, but they get the guy they have wanted for years in Towns. New York has seen him as a potential trade target for a while, and even though it cost the team a handsome package, the Knicks fulfill their destiny and get their guy.

Now, Towns joins Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby as the core of the Knicks for the foreseeable future.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News