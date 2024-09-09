All Knicks

Knicks Nearly Landed Jazz Legend

Utah Jazz icon Karl Malone was almost traded to the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; NBA legend Karl Malone speaks as he honored with the Community Service award during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game Legends Brunch at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; NBA legend Karl Malone speaks as he honored with the Community Service award during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game Legends Brunch at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks were big players in the landscape of the NBA in the 1990's as they competed for championships.

They ultimately came just short against Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, Hakeem Olajuwon's Houston Rockets and David Robinson and Tim Duncan's San Antonio Spurs, but they nearly tried to shake things up by acquiring one of the other big-time stars in that era: Utah Jazz big man Karl Malone.

"Malone to the Knicks – where he would have been reunited with Scott Layden, then with New York, who had been an assistant with the Jazz for the first few years of Malone’s tenure there and who was widely credited with drafting him – was certainly heavily discussed," HoopsHype contributor Mark Deeks writes.

The rumors began swirling shortly after the Knicks made it to the 1994 NBA Finals, where Patrick Ewing was considered to be the star for the team. In any potential deal, the Knicks would likely have had to trade Ewing in order to get Malone, which wasn't something New York was ever strongly considering.

Would trading for Malone in exchange for Ewing have made things better for the Knicks? We can't be certain, but chances are it wouldn't have made much of a difference. Jordan was about to return from his retirement, and a Malone-led Knicks squad wouldn't have made a dent against the Bulls, as evidenced by how the Jazz performed against Chicago in the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals.

However, Malone was the league MVP in 1999, the same year the Knicks made it to the Finals against the Spurs. That was likely the one title the Knicks could have challenged for out of the runs they were close towards.

In the end, it all worked out the way it did and there's nothing that can change it. However, it can be fun to reminisce on the past and wonder what could have been.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News