Knicks Need Josh Hart Back Soon

The New York Knicks have struggled with Josh Hart absent.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles up court during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart has been dealing with a knee injury, and it could derail the team's plans for the playoffs.

Hart, who turns 30 years old next month, missed both of the Knicks' games out of the All-Star Break against the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, with the latter matchup resulting in a blowout loss, and his absence in the lineup was felt.

ESPN writer Kevin Pelton believes Hart is the third-best player on the Knicks, proving a need for him to return.

"By virtue of their rock-solid starting five, the Knicks have multiple players on a long list for All-Star selections," Pelton writes. 

"Mikal Bridges, averaging 17.8 points, or OG Anunoby (16.4 points as the team's best defender) are more conventional choices, but I'm going with Hart's well-rounded game. At 14.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists, Hart is essentially delivering a prime Draymond Green season. And while Hart isn't a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, he's been a better scorer, shooting 61% on 2s."

Hart is the straw that stirs the drink for the Knicks, so he needs to be available for the team as much as possible down the stretch. That being said, the goal is to have Hart as healthy as possible once the playoffs roll around, so sitting him for a few games in February may be necessary in order to achieve what the Knicks are ultimately hoping to do.

With Hart out, it will take a committee of Knicks to step up in his absence. Precious Achiuwa, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet are the likeliest players to be called upon, but because he does so much for the team on the floor in a bunch of different areas, the entire team has to step up in his absence.

