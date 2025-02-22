Knicks Could Sign Former Top Pick

All Knicks

The New York Knicks could benefit from a little more depth at the center position.

Dec 21, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers center Mo Bamba (4) shoots as Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
It's no secret that the New York Knicks are in need of a center, but they also could benefit from having a backup plan or two.

The Knicks were linked to several big men ahead of the trade deadline, but New York opted to keep things as-is with the centers, with the exception of trading Jericho Sims.

The reason behind trading Sims was because Mitchell Robinson is slated to come back at some point in the next few weeks. Reports say the team is targeting March 1 as a potential return date for the veteran center.

However, there are a lot of ifs surrounding Robinson, who was originally supposed to be back in December.

The Knicks need another center, which is why they were looking at trading for one ahead of the deadline. They hope Robinson can be what they are looking for, but in case he isn't, the Knicks may want to look at signing free agent center Mo Bamba.

Bamba, 26, is now a free agent after he was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz, who ultimately chose to waive him.

Bamba is a New York native and the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Texas, so there is still talent there.

Bamba hasn't lived up to the hype from his pre-draft days, but he can still be effective in a small role for the Knicks.

The Knicks, however, don't need Bamba to play very many minutes. He just adds size and can play some spot up minutes when Karl-Anthony Towns is getting a breather.

The Knicks likely won't sign Bamba to a new deal, especially considering the fact that they will need to cut someone to make it happen. However, it should be worth some consideration if Robinson's injury takes a step in the wrong direction.

