Knicks Trade Rumors Heating Up as Deadline Approaches
NBA trade rumors and reports are starting to grow louder as the Feb. 6 deadline sits less than two weeks away. While the biggest storyline has been Jimmy Butler's expected departure from the Miami Heat, other smaller reports have highlighted the trade deadline noise, one of which being the New York Knicks and the potential departure of center Mitchell Robinson.
Robinson is the longest-tenured Knick on the roster but has been the only player to have not seen the floor this season. He's still recovering from ankle surgery due to an injury suffered during the first round of the 2024 playoffs.
Robinson's injury issues throughout his career pose a major concern for New York, and after his timeline got pushed back to February, potentially past the deadline, there is growing concern that the Knicks may lose patience and look for a more durable backup big for All-Star and MVP candidate Karl-Anthony Towns.
Last season, Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks. While those numbers are impressive considering he backed up Isaiah Hartenstein for most of the year, Robinson appeared in just 31 regular-season games. That number could be even less this season as he has yet to take the floor.
There are plenty of players that have been linked to New York ahead of the trade deadline. Prominent bench players that could be traded for Robinson include Jonas Valanciunas (Washington Wizards), Javonte Green (New Orleans Pelicans), and Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz), among others. Robinson would bring back the best return of New York's trade candidates, given that he's making $14.3 million this season.
The only reason the Knicks would be inclined to keep the 26-year-old is their defensive struggles. New York was expected to have one of the best defensive cores in the league this season, but ranks 15th in defense with a 113.0 rating.
Robinson could return and improve the Knicks' defensive struggles. However, the lack of offensive versatility and injury issues make it a huge possibility that New York will swap him for bench depth. The Knicks, while having a strong starting lineup and prominent offense, lack the weapons off the bench with a short rotation.
