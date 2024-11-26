Knicks Star Among NBA Cup MVP Favorites
For all the struggles the New York Knicks have had this season, they still have a shot at in-season glory.
Entering this week, the Knicks (9-7, 2-0) still lead their NBA Cup group along with the Orlando Magic. The latter owns the active tiebreaker but the two sides are on pace to settle the difference on Dec. 3 at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks have stayed in contention thanks in part to the two-way breakout of OG Anunoby, who is in the midst of a career-best season in scoring. Matthew Petersen of NBA.com was impressed well enough to include the New Yorker on a shortlist of MVP candidates for the in-season competition.
"Anunoby’s participation and production give him the edge for now as the Knicks are clearly at their best with the veteran swingman on the floor," Petersen said, giving Anunoby the nod over Dillon Brooks and LeBron James. "Anunoby is averaging nearly 40 minutes per game, fifth-most in Cup play. The Knicks’ net rating swings from plus-15.9 with him on the court to minus-41.3 when he sits. (That is not a typo.) He is also shooting 16-for-18 in the restricted area, with 11 of those coming on dunks."
In the first half of the Knicks' NBA Cup quartet, divisional wins over Brooklyn and Philadelphia have been earned. Anunoby scored a combined 49 points in the two games, pairing those tallies with 14 rebounds. It's been part of an offensive breakout for Anunoby, who has earned at least 20 points in five of his last eight games. At his active scoring pace (17.8 points per game), Anunoby is destined for a career-high in the category. The Knicks are looking for a return trip to the NBA Cup's knockout round after earning the East's wild card spot in last season's inaugural edition.
East Group A competitor Franz Wagner ranked third on Petersen's list for his efforts in leading the Paolo Banchero-less Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo and defending NBA Cup champion Anthony Davis topped the list while Stephen Curry placed fourth. Anunoby's fellow Knicks star Jalen Brunson was listed as an honorable mention.
Before the Magic visit, the Knicks have another NBA Cup game on Friday afternoon in Charlotte. In the meantime, New York faces the Denver Nuggets on Monday night (9 p.m. ET, MSG2).
