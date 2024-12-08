All Knicks

Knicks on Pace for Title Contention

The New York Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) shoots the ball while being defended by Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) shoots the ball while being defended by Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are fourth place in the Eastern Conference as they sit six games back of the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

But even though the Knicks aren't at the top yet, there's reason to believe that they could eventually get there.

"New York is scoring an NBA-leading 121.6 points per 100 possessions, and its starting five couldn't fit together much better than it is right now," Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey writes. "Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson are the inside-out foundation. Both are averaging over 25 points and shooting over 40 percent from three. Then, the trio of forwards they bookend are all averaging between 13 and 18 while providing highly switchable defense on the other end. If the Knicks keep scoring like this and Thibodeau's principles eventually take hold and push them closer to top 10 on defense, this could be a bona fide title contender."

The Knicks have been lights out on offense, torching opposing defenses each and every night. However, the Knicks' defense has been subpar, which is the main reason behind the team's placement in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference stadings.

If the Knicks want to emerge as one of the best teams in the NBA, they need to be able to improve on the defensive end of the floor. That shouldn't be hard with Tom Thibodeau at the helm, but the personnel on the team this season is a little different than the year before.

With Precious Achiuwa back and Mitchell Robinson getting close to a return, there's hope that the defense can improve. If it does, the Knicks could have one of the most well-rounded teams in the NBA, which gives them a shot at becoming a true contender for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Knicks are back in action today against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News