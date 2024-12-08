Knicks on Pace for Title Contention
The New York Knicks are fourth place in the Eastern Conference as they sit six games back of the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.
But even though the Knicks aren't at the top yet, there's reason to believe that they could eventually get there.
"New York is scoring an NBA-leading 121.6 points per 100 possessions, and its starting five couldn't fit together much better than it is right now," Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey writes. "Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson are the inside-out foundation. Both are averaging over 25 points and shooting over 40 percent from three. Then, the trio of forwards they bookend are all averaging between 13 and 18 while providing highly switchable defense on the other end. If the Knicks keep scoring like this and Thibodeau's principles eventually take hold and push them closer to top 10 on defense, this could be a bona fide title contender."
The Knicks have been lights out on offense, torching opposing defenses each and every night. However, the Knicks' defense has been subpar, which is the main reason behind the team's placement in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference stadings.
If the Knicks want to emerge as one of the best teams in the NBA, they need to be able to improve on the defensive end of the floor. That shouldn't be hard with Tom Thibodeau at the helm, but the personnel on the team this season is a little different than the year before.
With Precious Achiuwa back and Mitchell Robinson getting close to a return, there's hope that the defense can improve. If it does, the Knicks could have one of the most well-rounded teams in the NBA, which gives them a shot at becoming a true contender for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The Knicks are back in action today against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET.
