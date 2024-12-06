All Knicks

Knicks Still a Cloud of Confusion

The New York Knicks have confused many with their play this season.

Dec 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have been wildly inconsistent through the first quarter of the season, and people still aren't sure exactly what the team is all about.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale described the Knicks as a "confusing" team.

"New York is far from a billboard of clarity," Favale writes. "The defense is about where you'd expect relative to the personnel (22nd) but has shown extended signs of implosion. The Knicks are dead-last in points allowed per possession against top-10 offenses. That standing only improves to 26th if, for some reason, you're inclined to filter out the opening-night massacre at the hands of Boston. Then there is Mikal Bridges. On some nights, he is as advertised; on others, he plays so poorly, at both ends, his arrival has the potential to go down as one of the worst trades of all time. His capacity to recapture a fringe-star medium is what will make or break the Knicks' championship equity."

The Knicks are still figuring out how to play with one another, which might contribute to the explanation of being a confusing team. However, as the season rolls along, the team is growing together in chemistry and is figuring out how to improve.

Even though the Knicks were a defensive-minded team last season, it's clear that the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns is exactly what the offense needed in order to jumpstart itself. However, losing Isaiah Hartenstein and not having a defensive-minded center has hurt that side of the ball.

Given the new personnel, the Knicks need to adjust and adapt. They will have the rest of the regular season to do that, and if they can get on the right page by season's end, New York will be an extremely dangerous team that could gear up for a deep playoff run.

