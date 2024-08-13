Knicks Open NBA Cup vs. 76ers
The next chapter of the New York Knicks' rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers will be much like the last.
Philadelphia will once again look to prevent the Knicks from moving onto the conference semifinal round, as the two sides are slated to open up NBA Cup play on Nov. 12 at Wells Fargo Center. The full slate for the Association's second in-season tournament was unveiled during Tuesday's edition of "NBA Today" on ESPN.
The Knicks and 76ers are stationed in Group A of the Eastern Conference alongside Brooklyn, Charlotte, and Orlando. Their next clash on Broad Street will serve as a sequel to their epic six-game, first-round playoff set from the spring, which saw the Knicks stave off a worthy challenge from the seventh-ranked Sixers in thrilling fashion.
Following the showdown with the Sixers, the Knicks land a Madison Square Garden game against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 15 before getting a Black Friday matinee against the Charlotte Hornets two weeks later. The Knicks' group slate then closes on Dec. 3, when the Orlando Magic visit MSG.
The Knicks-76ers game is one of 17 NBA Cup showdowns that will get the national TV treatment. New York, in fact, is involved in three of those games: the noon tip-off against the Hornets will be broadcast on NBA TV while Orlando's visit will be seen on TNT.
The Knicks are look to build upon their inaugural showing in the NBA Cup, which saw them take the Eastern Conference's wild card as the top group runner-up. New York went 3-1 in group play before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in the knockout round opener. The Los Angeles Lakers are the NBA Cup's defending champions, taking down the Indiana Pacers by a 123-109 final in Las Vegas last December.
View the full Group A schedule below:
(All Times ET)
(TV Info Subject to Change)
Tuesday, November 12
Charlotte @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
KNICKS @ Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Friday, November 15
Philadelphia @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn @ KNICKS, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 19
Charlotte @ Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 22
Brookyln @ Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Friday, November 29
KNICKS @ Charlotte, 12 p.m., NBA TV
Orlando @ Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 3
Orlando @ KNICKS, 7:30 p.m., TNT
