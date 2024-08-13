Knicks Playoff Run Helps MSG Earn Record Revenue
Though neither the New York Knicks or Rangers managed to bring their respective league's hardware back to Madison Square Garden, their respective 2024 playoff runs nonetheless proved historic.
A report from Eric Jackson of Sportico stated that Madison Square Garden Sports, the Knicks and Rangers' parent company, declared record revenue numbers during the final quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Per Jackson, MSGS reported $227 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, part of a record $1 billion during the whole year ending June 30.
Perhaps most surprisingly, the Knicks and Rangers set their newfound financial landmarks without raising season ticket prices this time around.
The main catalyst behind the fiscal quarter's windfall was the extra revenue generated by the extra Garden dates created by the Knicks and Rangers' respective playoff runs.
This spring's postseason proceedings were the first to see advancement for both MSG tenants since 2013. The Knicks made it to the conference semifinals after placing second on the Eastern leaderboard while the NHL's Rangers won the Presidents' Trophy awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season. The Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three seasons before falling to the eventual champion Florida Panthers.
Both teams have set sights on return trips in 2025 with the potential of going even further. The Rangers are mostly running last year's group, headlined by defenseman Adam Fox and goaltender Igor Shesterkin, back while the Knicks have added yet another Villanova alum in Mikal Bridges to join All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.
While the official home opener will be announced at a later date, the Knicks return to MSG on Oct. 9 when they face the Washington Wizards in a preseason bout. The Rangers' home opener comes three days later when they welcome in the Utah Hockey Club (formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!