Knicks Rookie Describes Draft Experience

New York Knicks first-round pick Pacome Dadiet is excited about playing in the Big Apple.

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Pacome Dadiet poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
It's been a week since the New York Knicks welcomed the youngest player to their squad by drafting French wing Pacome Dadiet with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Dadiet, who turns 19 later this month, is an extremely raw prospect with a lot of room to grow, but being in the New York City during the draft gave him a taste of what his life would soon be like.

"I don't think I really believed what was happening," Dadiet said. "It was like a dream becoming true. To be honest, I always said my favorite city in the [United] States is New York. I already love the fans, so I'm really excited to start playing here."

Dadiet may be with the Knicks, but it will likely be a little while longer before he plays consistently at Madison Square Garden. He began his pro career in LNB Pro A in France with Paris Basketball at the age of 16 in 2021, but he played only eight games with the club.

Dadiet then left France to go to Germany to play for OrangeAcademy, which was the developmental team for Ratiopharm Ulm. He played with Ulm in the Bundesliga last season, averaging 6.6 points per game.

Dadiet still has a lot of growing to do both physically and in terms of basketball, which is why he'll likely begin his career in the G League with Westchester before playing nightly in New York with the contending Knicks.

Dadiet is still a few years away from being a potential key player for the Knicks, but there is a sense of drive with the young kid from France. He had to bounce around Europe in order to get to the best position possible to become an NBA prodigy. He did that and became a first-round pick in the process.

If he can continue along the trajectory that he's set out for himself over the past few years, there's reason to believe he can play in New York in due time.

