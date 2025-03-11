Knicks Legend Coming in Clutch on Road Trip
New York Knicks road blues? No, this is Patrick.
As the current work Knicks work through a turbulent point on their season's timeline, they have a special weapon up their sleeve in the form of franchise legend Patrick Ewing. Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Ewing has traveled with the team as it works through a Western road trip that continues on Monday night in Sacramento (10:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
"You always learn a little bit here and then you ask him for that help and he’s been in the situations, especially here in New York,” Karl-Anthony Towns, who has taken over Ewing's spot at center, said, per Bondy. “His wisdom is priceless and his game is obviously on a Hall of Fame level. So getting a chance to sit with him, talk with him about basketball, about what I can do to be better from my spot, is awesome.”
Ewing, fresh off an assistant coaching stint with Team USA's AmeriCup qualifying effort, is currently employed with the Knicks in an ambassadorial and consulting role. He continues to stand as one of the most beloved names in Knicks history and his No. 33 jersey hovers over home at games at Madison Square Garden to this day.
While the Knicks dropped their first two showings on this Western swing in Los Angeles—results no doubt partly brought about by the shock of losing captain Jalen Brunson—head coach Tom Thibodeau believes having a legend of Ewing's stature will prove invaluable as New York (40-23) gears up for its stretch run. Thibodeau previously got to know Ewing during his time as Knicks assistant before taking on head duties.
“Patrick has all kinds of experience, having played in New York, I think understanding New York, and winning at a very high level,” Thibodeau said, per Bondy. “Unfortunately he didn’t win a championship, but he’s a championship player, I saw what he did every day. To carry a franchise the way he did for 15 years, it says a lot about him.”
Whatever Ewing can offer, the Knicks certainly hopes in manifests in California's capital on Monday: New York has dropped three in a row for the first time since early January and has had trouble holding leads of late. Thursday's defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers, for example, saw them lose a 13-point lead en route to an overtime defeat.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!