Why Knicks Can’t Miss Top Seed
The New York Knicks are going into the upcoming season with as good of a chance to win the Eastern Conference as they have had in over 25 years, so they need to seize the moment while they have it.
The last time the Knicks won the East, they were the No. 8 seed. Since then, only the 2023 Miami Heat have made it to the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed. Now, the Knicks might need to be the top seed in the East in order to achieve their goals.
The Knicks have a wide open Eastern Conference on their hands, making them a favorite to advance to the NBA Finals. However, there are still some obstacles in their way to the crown.
The biggest obstacle is arguably the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won 64 games last season and swept the Knicks in all four meetings in 2024-25. The Cavs finished 34-7 at home last season, making them a lethal threat at Rocket Arena come playoff time.
The biggest advantage towards getting the No. 1 seed in the East is having the home crowd on your side throughout the entire playoffs until the NBA Finals. While the Knicks didn't perform as well at home as the Cavs did, getting the No. 1 seed ensures that Cleveland won't, so that should be added incentive to capture first place in the East for the regular season.
In each of the last three years, a No. 1 seed has won the NBA Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder did it last year, while the Boston Celtics accomplished the feat in 2024, one year after the Denver Nuggets came out on top in 2023.
Since 2000, 14 of the 26 champions have been a No. 1 seed in their conference, which means the Knicks should do whatever they can to make sure they get the top spot in the East.
The Knicks are just a few weeks away from the start of training camp. Their first preseason game comes against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 2.
