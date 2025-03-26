Knicks Forward Tells First Story of Kevin Durant
New York Knicks forward P.J. Tucker is new to the team, but he's been around the block.
Two decades ago, Tucker was in college at the University of Texas, teaming up with soon-to-be NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
Tucker spoke with The Athletic insider James Edwards III about Durant in college and how he knew he was on the precipice of greatness. Before Durant even put on a Texas jersey, he was someone special.
"He busted everybody’s ass," Tucker said via Edwards.
"I was a junior. Durant was a senior in high school. He was about to come to Texas after his senior year. We played pick-up basketball and he destroyed everybody. He was the best player I had ever seen in my life."
Tucker and the Longhorns were a top-tier program, but Durant was coming in hoping to take it to even greater heights.
"We were the No. 1 team in the nation," Tucker said.
"Our swag was on a million. I remember going in like, 'We’re really going to do this. National champions.' We were shooting ESPN covers, you know what I’m saying? LaMarcus (Aldridge) was fighting for the No. 1 pick. We had a lot going on. Durant came in there and absolutely … everything he does now, he was doing then. The s--t was … the hesi pull-up … the same s--t he’s doing now. He was doing fades. He’d get to the baseline and pull up. Listen, bro. I was like, 'Why is he coming here? He has no business coming here.'"
Durant ultimately entered the 2007 NBA Draft after one year at Texas and is still currently enjoying a Hall-of-Fame career.
Durant and the Phoenix Suns visit Tucker and the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 6.
