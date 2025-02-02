All Knicks

Knicks Will Play Lakers After Luka Doncic Trade

The New York Knicks have both the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks on their schedule later in the season.

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are shocked about the news that the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team blockbuster deal.

Here's a look at the full trade:

Lakers get: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Mavericks get: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 first-round pick

Jazz get: Jalen Hood-Schifino, two 2025 second-round picks

The Lakers and Mavs will only have a little over two months to figure out how to get a rhythm for their new teams before the playoffs begin, and part of their late season runs include a game against the Knicks on the schedule.

The Lakers and Knicks just had their first meeting of the season at Madison Square Garden, where Los Angeles pulled off one last win with Davis on the roster. Though Davis didn't play as he was dealing with an ab strain, the Lakers were still able to get a win. The Lakers will now pick up Doncic, who has been out since Dec. 25 with a calf strain, but the likelihood is that he will be healthy for when Los Angeles hosts the Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, Mar. 6 on TNT.

A little less than three weeks later on Tuesday, Mar. 25, the Knicks will get their first crack at the Mavs in the post-Luka era when Dallas comes to Madison Square Garden.

It remains to be seen what these teams will look like when these meetings come about, but the Knicks will provide a tough test to each of them as the season begins to wind down.

In the meantime, the Knicks will hope to bounce back from their loss to the Lakers when they host the Houston Rockets in their annual trip to the Big Apple. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

