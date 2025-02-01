Former Knicks Forward Won't Play in Lakers' Visit
The Los Angeles Lakers won't have a former New York Knick available when they take the floor at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Cam Reddish was a late addition to the Lakers' injury report for the game, as he will not partake due to personal reasons. Reddish joins Anthony Davis on the list of Lakers set to miss the anticipated showdown between interconference rivals.
Reddish, the No. 10 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, is in the midst of his second season with the Lakers where he has gained praise for his defense, though his time has drastically dwindled. In 31 appearances this season (including eight starts), Reddish is averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in just over 18 minutes a game, all career-lows.
The 25-year-old holds a unique place in Knicks history: originally arriving in January 2022 in a swap of draft washouts (traded from Atlanta in exchange for Kevin Knox), Reddish played parts of two seasons in New York before he was dealt to Portland at the 2023 trade deadline. That deal landed the Knicks Josh Hart, who has since become an integral part of their success.
In better news for the Lakers, Dorian Finney-Smith (shoulder) and Gabe Vincent (knee) were each upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's showdown as they arrived in Manhattan.
