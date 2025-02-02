Lakers Trade For Luka Doncic After Knicks Game
The Los Angeles Lakers earned a major win on Saturday night ... and they defeated the New York Knicks as well.
A bombshell report from Shams Charania in the wee hours of Sunday morning revealed that the Lakers obtained superstar Luka Doncic in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks that also involved the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles also lands Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in the deal while sending Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and their first-round pick in 2029. Utah is getting Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.
The unexpected nature of the trade caught many off guard and caused some to believe that Charania's X account had been hacked. Knicks captain and point guard Jalen Brunson was among those originally unconvinced, remarking "April fools right?" upon learning that his former Dallas teammate Doncic was on the move.
Other prominent NBA insiders, however, soon confirmed the deal, which already goes down as one of the most jaw-dropping transactions in recent memory.
"The Mavericks approached the Lakers recently and offered Luka Doncic, sources tell ESPN," Charania said. "Lakers brass met and believed the 25-year-old Doncic has the ability to be the face of their franchise for the next decade while giving Anthony Davis a win-now move in Dallas."
"The Mavs had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Doncic due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer," Charania's ESPN colleague Tim McMahon added.
In addition to headlining the Lakers' future affairs, Doncic is now on board for the potential farewell tour of LeBron James, who put forth another Manhattan masterpiece in a 128-112 win over the Knicks. Davis did not play in Saturday's interconference tilt, as he's in the midst of a week-long absence due to an abdominal strain.
The Knicks have one more meeting against the Lakers schedule on March 6 in Southern California. In the meantime, New York hosts the Houston Rockets on Monday night at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
