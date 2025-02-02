All Knicks

Knicks Stars React to Blockbuster Lakers, Mavs Trade

The New York Knicks are stunned after the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks struck a late night trade.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA is stunned upon learning of a trade that was revealed by ESPN insider Shams Charania in the early hours of the morning, sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal that saw Anthony Davis go to the Dallas Mavericks.

The full deal has Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris going to the Lakers, Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick heading to the Mavs, while Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick go to the Utah Jazz to help Los Angeles clear a spot on the roster.

With the trade deadline less than a week away, this deal has certainly put the rest of the NBA on notice, including Knicks guard and former Mavericks star Jalen Brunson.

Brunson was with the Mavs to start his career from 2018-22, coming into the league with Luka Doncic. Together, the Mavericks made it to the Western Conference Finals thanks to the efforts of both Brunson and especially Doncic.

After Brunson left the Mavs to sign with the Knicks in free agency, Dallas traded for Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets within a year, giving them a point guard that eventually came to replace Doncic.

Knicks guard Josh Hart also had a jarring reaction to the trade shortly after it was announced.

Even though the Knicks are in the Eastern Conference and the trade only consists of teams in the West, this could have shockwaves sent throughout the league. Those considered safe may no longer be, and that could trigger several major trades throughout the league in the days leading up to Thursday's trade deadline.

In the meantime, the Knicks are back in action tomorrow at home against the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

