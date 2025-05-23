Knicks Pressure High Ahead of Game 2
The New York Knicks have a thin margin for error after losing Game 1 to the Indiana Pacers in stunning fashion at Madison Square Garden.
With the loss, the Knicks have surrendered home court advantage in the series and must now win at least once at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in order to advance in the Eastern Conference Finals.
However, the Knicks will need to win two games in Indiana if they don't come out on top in Game 2 against the Pacers.
"This type of loss can potentially swing a series. New York had a chance to set the tone with a dominant win. Instead, it leaves Game 1 with a broken spirit and the Pacers having all the confidence in the world. This is probably the worst loss in recent Knicks history. A team that has shown time and time again how resilient it has been was the antithesis of that on Wednesday night. It may cost New York its season if it doesn’t respond well in Game 2," The Athletic insider James Edwards III wrote.
"The good thing for the Knicks is that it doesn’t appear that Indiana has an answer for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, as both starters dominated for most of the game. The Pacers did trap Brunson late, and that caused some issues, but we’ll have to wait until Friday to learn if they feel good enough to deploy that type of coverage for the majority of a contest."
If Brunson and Towns can continue to play like they did in Game 1, the Knicks will have a chance, but they will need to find ways to contain Tyrese Haliburton while also quieting Aaron Nesmith on the perimeter.
If the Knicks can put their Game 1 loss behind them, their chances to win Game 2 will significantly increase.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!