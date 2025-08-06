Knicks Rival Poaches Potential Free Agent
The New York Knicks are watching a division rival of theirs improve their team in free agency.
"Free agent forward Chris Boucher has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Boston Celtics, agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation tells ESPN. Boucher lands a guaranteed deal with the Celtics and is expected to have a significant role in the frontcourt," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.
"Boucher departs Toronto where he has the all-time franchise record in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes and games played off the bench. He also was the Raptors' last remaining member of the 2019 NBA championship team."
The Knicks could have benefitted from adding another big man and Boucher was one of the best left on the open market before the Celtics signed him.
Based on what Boucher told HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto earlier this summer, he may have been a fit for the Knicks.
"I want to be able to help a team win," Boucher said via Scotto.
"I think that I’m able to fill a lot of roles. One thing that’s good about me is you can put me almost anywhere except point guard. I’ll figure out a way to be impactful and consistent. I think I’m at the point where I can be on a team to help them win, play meaningful minutes, have a consistent role, and not hoping or not knowing what’s coming next."
Ultimately, the Knicks signed French national team captain and former Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele as their big frontcourt addition in free agency.
The Celtics were able to sign Boucher after trading Georges Niang to the Utah Jazz.
"The Boston Celtics are trading Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr., sources tell ESPN," Charania tweeted.
"Niang returns to Utah now and his salary goes into the massive John Collins trade exception along with two draft assets. The move allows the Celtics have more salary relief below the second apron."
The Knicks will look to contain Boucher and the Celtics when the two rivals meet during the regular season.
