Knicks Are Raising Analyst's Blood Pressure
Kendrick Perkins claims that the New York Knicks' slow start has been hazardous to his health.
The NBA champion-turned-ESPN analyst offered his thoughts on the new-look Knicks' sputtering debut on Tuesday's edition of "First Take," hours before New York (4-5) opened NBA Cup play against the Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
Perkins has developed a reputation as a defender of the Knicks, but even he's feeling the side effects of their early woes.
"My blood pressure's high when I watch the New York Knicks," Perkins said. "Yes, they do look great offensively. Karl-Anthony Towns, he's been putting up big numbers. But this is a Tom Thibodeau-led team ... His teams are known for being pests defensively and having one of the best defensive teams in the league. These Knicks that I'm watching? That's not it!"
To Perkins' point, the Knicks have certainly been able to score, averaging over 114 points a game. But their defense has taken a noticeable step back, even with two-way studs such as OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges joining Towns and Jalen Brunson.
Entering Tuesday night, New York is averaging the fewest turnovers in the league (less than 12 a game) and has let up at least 110 points in four of its first nine games, including Sunday's 132-121 defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
Perkins acknowledged that the Knicks are missing some key contributors (i.e. Precious Achiuwa, Cameron Payne, Mitchell Robinson), but he's not confident that the Knicks will be able to leap into the established Eastern penthouse: the Knicks are already 6.5 games behind undefeated Cleveland for the Eastern Conference lead and 4.5 back of runner-up/defending champion Boston.
"Even bringing those guys back ... I still don't see them moving the needle," Perkins declared.
If it's any consolation to the Knicks, the East as a whole beyond the early leaders has struggled to get out of the gate, as Cleveland and Boston stand as the only teams with winning records entering Tuesday's games. After the visit to Philadlphia, the Knicks will have a chance to make things right with a manageable four-game homestand against Chicago, Washington, and a pair against the Brooklyn Nets.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!