Knicks Ready to Shrink Rotation
The New York Knicks are getting ready for their playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, where the stakes are higher than ever before.
The Knicks know what a playoff series looks like, especially when it comes to playing under Tom Thibodeau.
Thibodeau typically only plays his top seven or eight guys. Those players often play somewhere between 35-40 minutes, and oftentimes more.
ESPN insider Chris Herring looks into Thibodeau's strategy for the Knicks when it comes to a smaller rotation.
"It's a yearly question for Tom Thibodeau-coached clubs, given the extensive minutes his starters play relative to the rest of the NBA. And this team — with Mikal Bridges (first in the league in total minutes), Josh Hart (second) and OG Anunoby (ninth) — it's no different," Herring writes.
"Perhaps Jalen Brunson's time off rehabbing his injured ankle for nearly a month turns out to be a good thing, as, in a counterintuitive way, it potentially saved his body from additional nicks and bruises he might have racked up. With an average of 8.6 minutes of possession, Brunson handled the ball more per game than any NBA player."
The Knicks were well-prepared for what's to come during the postseason, and it's one place where they can have a significant edge over Detroit.
Last year, the Knicks caught the injury bug during the playoffs, partially due to the wear and tear of the season. The goal this season is to hopefully ensure that doesn't happen again.
The Knicks need to be able to have the stamina and fortitude for a dog fight. If they can play a good chunk of efficient minutes, it wouldn't be a surprise to see New York get ahead in the series.
If not, the Knicks could be toast before the playoffs even begin.
