Knicks Reflect on Poor Shooting Performance
The New York Knicks won't always shoot the ball well, but that isn't an excuse to not being able to win games.
The Knicks are hovering around the .500 mark for the first few weeks of the season, but that isn't where the team wants to be.
In Monday's loss against the Houston Rockets, the Knicks shot under 40 percent, which makes things difficult to win. However, they had a chance if they were better in other areas.
"Yeah, we can’t say, ‘Shots weren’t falling and that’s why we lost.’ We need to be able to win games when shots aren’t falling," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. “I think we fought a good amount, just not enough. We needed to play harder. The first half, they outrebounded us and had a step on us. We needed to play harder from that aspect. I think we closed out the second quarter well to an extent. That’s how we need to play all the time.”
The Knicks have played well in stretches during games, but it will take a full 48-minute effort to pull out these wins as the season goes on. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau also believes in the same thing.
“When you’re not shooting well, you want to count on your defense and your rebounding," Thibodeau said. “Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t.”
Going into Wednesday night's action, the Knicks are in fifth in the NBA in shooting percentage. The only teams that rank higher are the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. This means that shots are falling, but the wins aren't coming at the same rate.
In order for the win total to grow, the Knicks will need to improve in all areas, not just shooting the basketball.
