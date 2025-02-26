Knicks Remain Work in Progress
The New York Knicks haven't gotten off to the best start with the second half of the season.
After the All-Star break, the Knicks have gone 1-2, narrowly escaping in an overtime win at home to the struggling Chicago Bulls before getting blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
The slow start is alarming, but Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns isn't hitting the panic button just yet.
"Where I said from the beginning of the season: We're a work in progress," Towns said via ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps. "We're going to be a work in progress all year until the day we step into the postseason.
"Every team in the NBA will tell you the same thing. We're all a work in progress until the postseason, when you put all the chips and cards and see what the season taught you."
A work in progress means that things will go up and down as the season rolls along, and the Knicks find themselves in a bit of a valley. That doesn't mean that they are immune from peaks, and New York could certainly bounce back after playing easier teams.
However, the main concern that stems from these losses is the fact that the Knicks are likely going to have to run into one or both of those teams in the playoffs, and New York doesn't even look like it belongs on the same level as Cleveland and Boston.
"They're elite," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said via Bontemps. "and I think the volume 3- shooting teams, you can do a good job, but it just takes two or three minutes of not getting it right and they can go on a run on you. So it's something that we got to continue to work on and that's the test of the league. So learn from each game, get ready for the next one. And that's where we want to focus on."
The Knicks will continue their process tonight as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.
