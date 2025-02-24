All Knicks

Knicks Star Gets Brutally Honest After Celtics Loss

The New York Knicks struggled against the Boston Celtics.

Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks found themselves on the losing end of another big game as they fell to the Boston Celtics 118-105 at TD Garden.

The loss marked the second straight for the Knicks, who have now fallen one game further back in the chase for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson took responsibility for the loss against the Celtics, claiming that he has to be better.

"I think there's always going be a lot of times where there's a lot of voices," Brunson said via CLNS Media Boston Sports Network (h/t Fastbreak contributor Ben Stinar).

"It's a matter of when and where... I think for me, it's just knowing when to say something. Making sure I'm saying it early and often. I've gotta be better at that aspect... It falls on my shoulders and I'm ok with that. I gotta be ready to step up and lead and be better."

Brunson is the captain of the team, so it is natural for him to take it on the chin for when things go awry like it did against the Celtics.

Brunson made 9 of 19 of his field goal attempts against the Celtics, while knocking down four of his nine 3-point attempts. Overall, not a bad showing for Brunson. That being said, he has performed better, and his job as the team's point guard is to set his teammates up for success, and they weren't enjoying as successful of a day.

Josh Hart was the only Knicks player who made more than half of his shots, but all of those were within 2-point range and most of them were layups at the rim.

Brunson is hoping to lead by example, so if he takes responsibility for his own shortcomings, perhaps his teammates will follow suit.

