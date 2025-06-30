Knicks Reportedly Take Note of Jazz Buyout Man
Three summers after a futile chase of Donovan Mitchell, another Utah Jazz reportedly sits in the sights of the New York Knicks.
Multiple reports have linked former Jazz depth star Jordan Clarkson to the Knicks after intel from ESPN's Shams Charania stated that Utah would buy out the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year's contract.
"Not hearing it's done, but sounds like Knicks have set their sights on Jordan Clarkson once he clears waivers," Steve Popper of Newsday reported, labeling Clarkson "an unexpected find for them at a low cost after he was bought out by Jazz earlier in the day."
The 33-year-old Clarkson, set to enter his 12th NBA season, has spent the past six seasons in Salt Lake City after a December 2019 trade sent him there from Cleveland. He averaged 17.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in that span and was limited to 37 games last season due to plantar fasciitis in his foot.
Should he join the Knicks, who will likely try to pounce after he clears waivers after 48 hours, Clarkson would perhaps help the team's depth scoring, which hasn't fully recovered since trading Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in the famed OG Anunoby deal in 2023.
Despite respectable work from Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson, New York was dead last in bench last season at just 21.7 points per game, nearly five full points behind the 29th-place Los Angeles Lakers. Backcourt bench men Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are unrestricted free agents, which could make him even more attractive to the Knicks.
Utah has been one of busier teams in the early free agency frenzy, swapping Collin Sexton and a second-round pick for former Charlotte Hornet Jusuf Nurkic while adding backcourt standouts Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. during the NBA Draft.
