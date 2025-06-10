Knicks Represented Well in 2021 NBA Re-Draft
The New York Knicks have just one pick to work with in the NBA Draft later this month, which could limit their growth in the offseason for the future.
The Knicks have proven what they can do in the past with multiple picks, with the 2021 draft serving as an example of how to build a team through scouting prospects.
HoopsHype recently conducted a 2021 re-draft, where Knicks pick Quentin Grimes moved up from No. 25 to 17.
"Evaluating Quentin Grimes is not a simple exercise, as the former No. 25 overall pick has had some ups and downs in his career thus far," HoopsHype wrote.
"But suppose his 28-game stint with the Philadelphia 76ers is any indication of his potential. In that case, we might be kicking ourselves in the future when we look back at where we had him positioned in this re-draft, as Grimes put up nearly 22 points per game with Philadelphia, to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists nightly. We’ll see if that means anything next season, wherever he ends up in free agency but for now, that was certainly a noteworthy flash."
Grimes wasn't the only Knicks pick on the list. Miles McBride, who was taken in the second round, snuck back into the first round at No. 26.
"Flashing moments of very solid play here and there, Miles McBride has proven to be a savvy pickup for New York," HoopsHype wrote.
"McBride has a quick pull-up jumper and great rise on his shot, as well as the ability to get hot at a moment’s notice. Consistency will be key for him, especially as an outside shooter, but the makings are there for a solid role player."
While Grimes is no longer with the Knicks, he was ultimately traded for players that were used to acquire Mikal Bridges, and McBride remains a key part of New York's puzzle. This pair is proof on how a good draft can get a team on the right path towards contention.
