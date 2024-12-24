Knicks Re-Sign Veteran Forward to Two-Way Deal
After about 48 hours away, the New York Knicks are bringing Matt Ryan home for the holidays.
Per James Edwards and Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks will sign Ryan to a two-way deal that will put him between Manhattan and the NBA G League club in Westchester. New York is set to release Boo Buie from his two-way deal as a result.
A New York State native who previously starred at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, Ryan was released by the Knicks on Sunday when they were ready to welcome back Landry Shamet to the NBA fold. Ryan averaged 1.7 points in nine NBA appearances and also helped Westchester reach the G League's Showcase Cup. The Knicks originally obtained Ryan as the top pick of the G League draft earlier this year and used the second pick on Shamet.
Known for his three-point shooting in prior NBA stops in Boston, Los Angeles, Minnesota, and New Orleans, Ryan took pride in joining the Knicks organization after taking in the team's prior exploits as a Westchester County youth. It’s very lucky, a unique circumstance to come home, play for the Knicks as a Westchester kid. But I’m locked in. Probably never been more focused than I am right now.”
“It’s extremely special,” Ryan said upon his arrival, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “But at the end of the day I know playing for [Tom Thibodeau], it’s going to require a tremendous amount of focus every day, blocking out everything else that’s going on."
In the wake of Ryan's return, Buie was released from the Knicks' two-way trio, which still includes Jacob Toppin and the injured Kevin McCullar. Fresh off a historic tenure at Northwestern, the undrafted rookie Buie averaged 11.2 points and 3.7 assists over 15 appearances in White Plains.
