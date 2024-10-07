Knicks Reveal Clever New Nickname for Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns made his New York Knicks debut in the team's preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, and afterward, Knicks forward Josh Hart revealed a clever new nickname for Towns on social media.
"The Big Bodega."
Towns played 15 minutes against the Hornets, logging 10 points and four rebounds.
Of course, Towns has long been known as "KAT" since entering the NBA nearly a decade ago, which isn't so much of a nickname as an abbreviation.
But Hart may have come up with something here.
So, why exactly "The Big Bodega?"
Well, bodegas are omnipresent in New York City, and cats typically frequent those areas for food scraps. They are also sometimes utilized by bodega owners to keep rodents away.
As you can see, the nickname makes perfect sense.
The Knicks acquired Towns in a shocking blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves late last month, with New York sending Julius Randle to Minnesota as the key outgoing piece.
The Knicks have long been rumored as a potential destination for Towns, who was originally selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.
Towns made four All-Star appearances during his time in Minnesota, most recently doing so last year when he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists over 32.7 minutes per game on 50.4/41.6/87.3 shooting splits.
The 28-year-old is widely viewed as one of the most prolific offensive big men of all time, boasting a lifetime average of 22.9 points per game while registering a true-shooting percentage of 62.3 percent.
Towns possesses an incredibly versatile offensively arsenal, having the capability to score from all three levels. He certainly has his drawbacks defensively, but he should represent a rather significant upgrade over Randle in all facets.
New York will open its regular season against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22.
